Barlow contributed six points (3-3 FG), one rebound, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 15 minutes during Thursday's 125-121 loss to Milwaukee.

Barlow has played at least 13 minutes in four straight games, averaging 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks in 14.0 minutes during that stretch. With Zach Collins (ankle) sidelined, Barlow has been operating as the primary backup to Victor Wembanyama, though Sandro Mamukelashvili and Mamadi Diakite could start to see some minutes as well.