Barlow (not with team) is inactive for Saturday's game against Washington.

Barlow is not featured on the active roster for Saturday's game after appearing in San Antonio's last 11 contests. Zach Collins (ankle) returning to action considerably shrinks Barlow's role in the frontcourt, although he posted a solid 6.2 points and 5.1 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per game over the aforementioned span.