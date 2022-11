Barlow won't be available for Friday's game against the Clippers after being assigned to the G League's Austin Spurs for Friday's season opener, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Barlow saw 10 minutes of action in Wednesday's loss to the Raptors, contributing two points, three assists and one rebound. However, he'll be back with Austin for its G League season opener Friday, and could remain in the G League for the foreseeable future.