Barlow (knee) won't play Tuesday against the Nuggets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Barlow is set to miss a second straight game due to a bone bruise in his left knee. The second-year player hasn't been in the rotation for much of the season, but if he would have been available Tuesday, Barlow could have seen some minutes at power forward now that Jeremy Sochan (ankle) has been ruled out for the season.