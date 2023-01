Barlow notched 23 points (9-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 35 minutes in Friday's 108-100 win over Ontario.

Barlow needed 19 shots to score 23 points, but he offset his lack of scoring efficiency with solid contributions in other categories. Despite not being a regular starter for Austin, Barlow is averaging 11.6 points and 7.9 rebounds across 26.9 minutes per contest.