Barlow recorded six points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and five blocks across 35 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Sioux Falls.

Barlow was awful offensively and ended with more shots attempted than points scored, but he compensated for that with a strong effort both on the glass and on defense. The former Overtime Elite player is averaging 11.6 points and 8.0 rebounds this season.