Barlow delivered 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a block across 27 minutes in Friday's OT loss against the Hustle.

This was Barlow's second-best performance from a scoring perspective, but he doesn't have a lot to choose from, either, as he's scored in double digits just three times and regularly struggles to make an impact on the offensive end. He's averaging 7.4 points per contest.