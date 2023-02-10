Barlow delivered 26 points (10-16 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, an assist, two steals and three blocks across 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Ignite.

Barlow carried Austin against the Ignite, but unfortunately for him, his efforts were not enough, and the Spurs suffered another loss. Barlow has been performing well despite the team's struggles, however, and he has scored at least 20 points in each of Austin's last four games while averaging 15.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest on the season.