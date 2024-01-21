Barlow is questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers due to G League Assignment, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Barlow's availability likely depends on whether or not Zach Collins (ankle, questionable) can suit up. In the last 10 games where either Victor Wembanyama or Collins has been sidelined, Barlow has received at least 10 minutes in each and has averaged 6.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.