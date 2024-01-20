Barlow is considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Wizards due to G League assignment, Ty Jager of FanSided.com reports.

Barlow's status likely depends on whether or not Zach Collins (rest) will be available or not. He has averaged 6.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks across 18.0 minutes over the previous 11 games.