Barlow registered one rebound across five minutes during Tuesday's 123-87 loss to the Thunder.
Barlow appeared for just the fourth time all season, failing to score in five minutes of playing time. Despite the fact the Spurs are likely to be blown out on more than one occasion, he is simply too deep in the rotation to have any chance at putting up fantasy-relevant numbers.
