Barlow will return to San Antonio on a two-way contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Barlow also spent the 2022-23 season under two-way terms but managed to see action in 29 contests at the NBA level. He averaged 3.9 points and 3.5 rebounds on 14.1 minutes per game with the Spurs. However, with the additions of Victor Wembanyama, Cedi Osman and Reggie Bullock, Barlow could have a more difficult time earning NBA minutes in 2023-24.