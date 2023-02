Barlow has been recalled from the G League and is available for Friday's game against the Pistons, Bruno Passos of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

The Spurs will be putting out a skeleton crew for Friday's matchup, so it won't be surprising if Barlow gets in the rotation. The two-way player has appeared in just six NBA games this season and hasn't seen more than 10 minutes in a single contest. In his 38 total minutes, the rookie has recorded 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal.