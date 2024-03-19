San Antonio recalled Barlow from the G League's Austin Spurs on Tuesday, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
The Spurs are expected to be without Zach Collins (illness) in Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, so Barlow could enter the rotation as the primary backup to starting center Victor Wembanyama. In 29 appearances in the NBA this season, Barlow holds averages of 4.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.9 minutes per contest.
