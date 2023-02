San Antonio recalled Barlow to the NBA club from the G League's Austin Spurs on Friday, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Barlow and Blake Wesley were both recalled ahead of Friday's game against the 76ers and will be available for San Antonio. However, Barlow has made only four NBA appearances this season, with his last coming Dec. 14, so he isn't expected to see much, if any, playing time against Philadelphia.