Barlow had 26 points (11-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 33 minutes in Friday's loss to the Legends.

Barlow is averaging 10.5 points per game for Austin this season, but there's no question he's trending in the right direction of late. He endured a rough start to the campaign, but he's now scored in double digits in four outings in a row while surpassing the 15-point mark in each of his last two outings.