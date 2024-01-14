Barlow supplied five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 122-116 loss to the Bulls.

Barlow played turnover-free basketball while chipping it across the board Saturday. Victor Wembanyama was rested for the second half of San Antonio's back-to-back set, but Barlow still formed a fantasy-irrelevant platoon with Sandro Mamukelashvili and various small-ball lineups for the Spurs. However, the 20-year-old has a versatile skillset and is worth monitoring as he continues acclimating, or if he steps into a larger role at times.