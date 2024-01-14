site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Spurs' Dominick Barlow: Starting against Chicago
RotoWire Staff
Barlow is in the starting lineup to face the Bulls on Saturday.
Barlow will step into the starting lineup since Victor Wembanyama (rest) is taking the night off in the second half of a back-to-back set. This will be Barlow's first start of his NBA career.
