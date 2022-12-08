Barlow delivered 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-8 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 32 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Vipers.

Barlow hasn't impressed this season, but there's no question he's been taking his game to another level in recent outings and the numbers back that up. Aside from recording a season-high mark in points, Barlow has now scored in double digits in three outings in a row. He's still averaging just 8.7 points per game, but there's no question his numbers are moving in the right direction.