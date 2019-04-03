Spurs' Donatas Motiejunas: Available Wednesday

Motiejunas is available to appear in Wednesday's matchup with the Nuggets, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

It appears as if Motiejunas has cleared up the visa issue that's kept him from appearing yet for the Spurs. Initially signed as a replacement for Pau Gasol, the Lithuanian forward will likely slot in behind Jakob Poeltl and LaMarcus Aldridge at center. In his most recent NBA stint in 2016, Motiejunas averaged 4.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game for the Pelicans.

