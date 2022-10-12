McDermott's X-rays on his right wrist returned negative Tuesday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports

After exiting Tuesday's game with a right wrist injury, McDermott appears to have avoided any serious injury. While McDermott was initially viewed as the team's starting small forward, he may now have serious competition after his injury and Jeremy Sochan's insertion into the starting lineup Tuesday. It is unclear whether the veteran forward will be ready to go for Thursday's preseason game versus the Thunder or the regular season opener on Oct. 19.