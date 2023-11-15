McDermott registered five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 123-87 loss to the Thunder.

McDermott plodded his way to five points in the loss, another in a long line of underwhelming performances. Averaging just 7.6 points per game this season, McDermott sits well outside the top 250 in standard fantasy formats. Given he doesn't fit the current timeline in San Antonio, there is a decent chance he will be traded away at some point. While a move would at least give him a chance to compete, it is unlikely to change the fact that he is a non-factor outside of extremely deep leagues.