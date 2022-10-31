McDermott finished Sunday's 107-98 win over the Timberwolves with 23 points (8-16 FG, 7-14 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes.

McDermott came from nowhere to score a season-high 23 points, including seven triples. He has played at least 24 minutes in four of the past five games, hitting a combined 16 triples in that period. While his role does seem somewhat assured, he should only be viewed as a potential streaming candidate for anyone desperate for perimeter contributions.