McDermott (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Ty Jager of Fansided's Air Alamo reports.

As expected, McDermott has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for the first half a back-to-back set after missing back-to-back games due to a hip injury. While the sharpshooter is cleared to play Tuesday, it's possible San Antonio opts to rest him for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee.