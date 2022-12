McDermott is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder due to right knee soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

McDermott scored 14 points in 18 minutes during Monday's win over Utah, but the veteran sharpshooter may be sidelined for the second half of the Spurs' back-to-back set. Keldon Johnson (back) is also questionable, so San Antonio's frontcourt may be shorthanded against Oklahoma City.