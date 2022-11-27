McDermott contributed 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Saturday's 143-138 loss to the Lakers.

McDermott looked sharp from beyond the arc after missing his team's last matchup Friday due to an ankle injury. He's knocked down three triples in three of his last four matchups, shooting an impressive 47.4 percent from downtown over that stretch. The Creighton product has carved out a nice role for himself off the bench, averaging 20.9 minutes and 10.5 points over 19 games this season.