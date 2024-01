McDermott (ankle) has drawn a doubtful designation ahead of Saturday's game against the Bulls, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

McDermott indicated following Friday's win that his status for the second night of a back-to-back set was up in the air, so this is no surprise. Barring a quick recovery, the veteran forward does not appear to be trending in the right direction. If he indeed gets ruled out, Cedi Osman could be in for a slightly increased workload.