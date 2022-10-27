McDermott racked up 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 134-122 loss to the Timberwolves.

McDermott provided a spark off the bench for the Spurs, drilling four triples to finish with a season-high in points. This is also the second time in five games that he's logged 24 minutes, though his overall production has been inconsistent at best to kick off the new campaign.