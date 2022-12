McDermott (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Suns, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

McDermott missed the Spurs' latest contest due to right ankle soreness and will likely miss Sunday's game. With the Spurs rather limited at the wing position, Keita Bates-Diop and Romeo Langford (back) are slated to see more action if McDermott remains out.