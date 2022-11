McDermott (ankle) won't play in Friday's game against the Lakers, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

The Spurs could be holding out McDermott for Friday's game in order to play him on the second leg of a back-to-back. Romeo Langford and Keita Bates-Diop should be in line for extended minutes Friday, with the potential for McDermott to return for Saturday's game against the Lakers.