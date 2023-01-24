McDermott finished with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 17 minutes in Monday's 147-127 loss to the Trail Blazers.

McDermott came off the bench to make his third appearance for the Spurs following a one-game absence due to a back issue. He turned in by far his best fantasy line of the three games Monday, but it took a flawless shooting night from downtown to get there. Even still, McDermott remained under 20 minutes and barely contributed elsewhere around the box score, which has been a familiar refrain throughout his career. McDermott isn't a player to monitor outside of the deepest of fantasy leagues, or on nights with a low volume of games where managers are looking to stream a player for three-pointers.