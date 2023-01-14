McDermott produced 14 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 144-113 loss to the Warriors.

McDermott was efficient from the field and posted another game in double-digit scoring figures -- his fourth one in the current month. The veteran is averaging 12.5 points per game during his last six outings while seeing at least 20 minutes off the bench each time out. He can be a decent streaming option in deep formats, but his value will always be matchup-based.