McDermott contributed four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 20 minutes during Saturday's 133-129 loss to the Heat.

McDermott failed to make the most of what could have been a nice night, landing just four points. With three primary pieces on the shelf, McDermott had a solid opportunity to step things up on the offensive end. While he has been able to carve out a consistent role for himself, he simply offers nothing outside of the occasional scoring outburst, leaving him as just a streaming option in moderately shallow formats.