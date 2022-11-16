McDermott totaled six points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 117-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

McDermott came into the contest questionable due to an ankle injury but was still able to suit up. However, the sharpshooter struggled from the field for a second straight game and played just 17 minutes, his fewest since Nov. 7. Since scoring 23 points (7-14 3Pt) against the Timberwolves on Oct. 30, McDermott is shooting just 32.2 percent from three over his last eight appearances.