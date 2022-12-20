McDermott contributed 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Monday's 124-105 win over the Rockets.

McDermott made the most of some lackluster defense, scoring 16 points off the bench, the most he has tallied in almost four weeks. While he has had a couple of moments of relevance this season, the Spurs seem more interested in giving minutes to their young pieces. Barring a shift in mindset, McDermott can be safely left on the wire in all competitive leagues.