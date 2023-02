McDermott (Achilles) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

McDermott is questionable to miss his third straight game due to right Achilles soreness. Dominic Barlow and Keita Bates-Diop have seen extended minutes in his absence. If McDermott is ultimately ruled out, his next chance to suit up will be Feb. 23 against Dallas.