McDermott (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The Spurs will likely re-evaluate McDermott during Monday's morning shootaround before determining if he'll be forced to miss a second straight game due to a right ankle sprain. The veteran forward hasn't been a major part of San Antonio's rotation of late, having played 20 minutes or fewer in 14 of his last 15 appearances.