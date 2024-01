McDermott (ankle) said his status is "iffy" for Saturday's matchup with the Bulls, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

McDermott sprained his right ankle in Friday's 135-99 win over the Hornets. Prior to exiting, he recorded 14 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-3 FT) and two rebounds across 12 minutes. His status Saturday will depend on how his ankle is feeling during pregame warmups. Cedi Osman would presumably be the primary beneficiary if McDermott can't play Saturday.