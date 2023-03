McDermott is probable for Friday's game against the Warriors with right lateral elbow soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

McDermott has been one of many Spurs players who have been missing numerous contests throughout March, but he appears likely to suit up for Friday's tilt. In his last seven games, McDermott has averaged 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 22.6 minutes.