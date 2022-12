McDermott notched eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and four assists across 16 minutes during Thursday's 122-115 victory over the Knicks.

McDermott returned after missing the previous game due to a knee injury but managed just eight points. Despite a relatively consistent role off the bench for the Spurs, McDermott has been unable to deliver anything even remotely close to fantasy value. At best, he should be looked at as a desperation stream option when in need of points and triples.