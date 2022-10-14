McDermott (wrist) suited up and posted 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), a rebound and an assist over 20 minutes off the bench Thursday versus the Thunder.

McDermott has appeared off the bench every game this preseason, while Jeremy Sochan has started each of the last three. This change may suggest the rookie has supplanted him as a starter heading into 2022-23, but McDermott should still supply plenty of scoring off the bench. On a positive note, McDermott's wrist injury that surfaced during Tuesday's game against Utah appears to be a non-issue heading into the regular-season opener.