McDermott (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against Chicago.

McDermott sprained his right ankle in Friday's 135-99 win over the Hornets, and the second half of a back-to-back comes too soon for him to return. The Spurs will miss his outside shooting, though. McDermott's next chance to play will come against the Hawks on Monday as the Spurs continue their road trip through the Eastern Conference.