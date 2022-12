McDermott (ankle) has been downgraded to out in advance of Sunday's game against the Suns, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

A sprained right ankle will keep McDermott in street clothes for the second game in a row. The Spurs will also be without Josh Richardson (ankle), with their absences likely leaving spots open in the rotation for Malaki Branham and Romeo Langford behind starting wings Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson.