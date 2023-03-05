McDermott (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rockets, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

This will mark the second straight game on the sidelines for McDermott, and with Jeremy Sochan (knee) joining him on the inactive list, Keldon Johnson and Keita Bates-Diop should get all the run they can handle. McDermott's next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Nuggets.