Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said that McDermott (calf) won't play Thursday against the Kings, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

McDermott will miss his first game of the 2022-23 season due to left calf tightness. As a result, Josh Richardson, Keita Bates-Diop and Isaiah Roby could see increased run in McDermott's absence.