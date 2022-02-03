McDermott (ankle) is out for Thursday's action against the Heat.
McDermott and Keita Bates-Diop (conditioning) are both out on the wing. Coach Gregg Popovich may have to give more minutes to Devin Vassell, Lonnie Walker and Juancho Hernangomez.
