McDermott (ankle) participated in Wednesday's shootaround, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
McDermott is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Grizzlies due to a sprained left ankle, but it's encouraging that he was able to take part in the Spurs' shootaround. The team will likely wait to see how he feels after the shootaround before determining his status for the game.
