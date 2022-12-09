McDermott (ankle) scored 12 points (3-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added three rebounds, two assists and one block across 23 minutes in Thursday's 118-109 win over the Rockets.

McDermott made his first appearance of December after missing both of the Spurs' previous two games with a sore right ankle. Even with starting wing Devin Vassell (knee) sitting out, McDermott wasn't able to take on big minutes, making it difficult to envision his role expanding as the season rolls along. McDermott is best viewed as a streamer for three-pointers in deeper leagues.