McDermott supplied 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt) and three rebounds over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 102-94 win over Utah.

McDermott turned back the clock in the win, dropping 19 points, including five triples. Before managers go tripping over themselves to pick him up, it should be noted that this was his highest scoring game since late October. His minutes shift from one game to the next, meaning his ROS outlook is far from certain. At best, he should be viewed as a potential streaming option for anyone desperate for points and threes.