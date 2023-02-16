McDermott (Achilles) finished with 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt) and three rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 120-110 loss to the Hornets.

McDermott had a strong showing in his return from a two-game absence, offering a lift on the second unit with his fourth-best scoring output of the season. The 31-year-old forward likely isn't viewed as a high-priority option for the rebuilding Spurs, so he could see his minutes dip following the All-Star break, when San Antonio will return the likes of Devin Vassell (knee), Tre Jones (foot) and Romeo Langford (adductor) to the rotation at some point.